Ella Wanek


1924 - 2019
Ella Wanek Obituary
On December 18, 2019, Ella Wanek, Beloved wife of the late Alexander Wanek, Devoted mother of Donna Neubauer and her late husband Fred Neubauer, Patricia Larkin and her husband Robert Larkin, and the late Martin Wanek; Loving grandmother of Stacy Verner, Tyler Larkin, Scott Wasilewski, and Fred Neubauer. Cherished sister of Peggy Tirschman, Marge Swan, Larry Delss, and the late Mary Jendras, Emma Botteon, and George Delss Jr. Ella is also survived by 3 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

A service to celebrate Ella's life was held on Tuesday, December 24th, 10:00 AM at the funeral home. Interment followed the service at Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery, 7401 German Hill Road, Dundalk, MD 21222.

Please make donations to Gilchrist Hospice in Towson, Gilchrist, Attn: Development Department, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley MD 21031.
Published in Dundalk Eagle on Dec. 26, 2019
