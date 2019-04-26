|
On April 25, 2019, Ellen Torre Dean, Beloved wife of the late Daniel L. Dean Sr., Devoted mother of Daniel L. Dean Jr. and his wife Georgeanna. Caring sister of Sally "Dolly" Harker, Jean Osborne, and the late Joseph Torre, Mary Reynolds, Madeline Montallano, Lena Marcuson and Charles Torre. Loving grandmother of Jeremy Dean and his wife Katie, Melinda Ciaccio and her husband Joel, and the late Erin Dean. Ellen is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at CONNELLY FUNERAL HOME OF DUNDALK, 7110 Sollers Point Road, on Monday, April 29, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. A funeral mass to Celebrate Ellen's Life will be held on Tuesday, April 30, 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Hope, 1727 Lynch Road, Dundalk, MD 21222. Interment will follow the service at Meadowridge Memorial Park, 7250 Washington Blvd., Elkridge, MD 21075.
Published in Dundalk Eagle on May 2, 2019