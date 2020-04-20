Home

Connelly Funeral Home of Dundalk - Dundalk
7110 Sollers Point Rd.
Dundalk, MD 21222
410-285-2900
Elsie June "June" Hare


1936 - 2020
Elsie June "June" Hare Obituary
On April 17, 2020, Elsie June Hare, age 83, passed away at her home. She was born on June 7, 1936 in Baltimore, MD to the late James O. Hare, Sr. and Louisa F. Hare.

She worked at Revco/CVS in Highlandtown. She loved going to Wildwood and Atlantic City, NJ. She also enjoyed watching her soaps.

She is survived by her daughter, Darlene L. Shirk and her husband Bryan L. Shirk; and

one grandson, James B. Shirk. She is also survived by her sister, Patsy A. Still and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her siblings, James O. Hare, Jr., Nancy L. Crowe and Edward J. Hare.

A private graveside service will be held at Loudon Park Cemetery. Arrangements by Connelly Funeral Home of Dundalk.
Published in Dundalk Eagle on Apr. 23, 2020
