On Monday, April 1, 2019, Emily Spears (nee Badders), a long time resident of Dundalk, passed away peacefully at Gilchrist Hospice in Towson, MD.

Emily was married to the late Willard (Bill) Spears and the devoted mother to Sheila Goldscheider and her husband Edward, and the siblings: Charles Badders and the late Harry Badders and Harriet Boller. She was the loving grandmother to Joshua Spears, Rebecca Goldscheider and Drew Goldscheider.

Emily came to Baltimore in 1949 from Littlestown, PA, to pursue her RN diploma at Church Home and Hospital where she graduated in 1952. She worked as an RN at Church Home & Hospital until her retirement in the late 1980s.

Emily attended St. Luke's Lutheran Church on Dundalk Ave. Emily loved to travel, especially to the beach and to the Carribean on cruises. She and Bill enjoyed many years in their summer cabin in West Virginia. Emily was known for her excellent cooking and baking, family and friends always enjoyed her food.

Emily was very active in Dundalk - she volunteered at St. Rita's Supper Table for over 10 years, was a volunteer and active in the Dundalk-Patapsco Neck Historical Society and Women's Club of Dundalk. She also volunteered for the Heritage Fair and attended Young at Heart Senior Club. Although born in PA, Emily was a very proud citizen of Dundalk. Published in Dundalk Eagle on Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary