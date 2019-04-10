Erda Banks, 92, passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at home surrounded by loved ones. Born and raised in Myerstown, Pennsylvania, she was a long time resident of West Inverness.

Erda Banks was also a beloved member of the Inverness Presbyterian Church since the 1960's.

Erda Banks devoted her life to raising a family that included four loving children, 13 terrific grandchildren, 24 spectacular great grandchildren, and even two angelic great great grandchildren!

She provided so much love, not only to her family, but provided a Kelmore Road home-away-from-home for well over 100 children over decades, and even generations - many of whom returned to visit her from far and wide as adults. Erda was a babysitter and caretaker whenever she was needed. She was the happiest when surrounded by children, many of whom came to see her during her final hours.

Memorial services and visitation are being arranged at Duda-Ruck Funeral Home, 7922 Wise Ave., Dundalk, MD 21222. Please visit the website at http://www.ruckfuneral.com/obits for the most current information on date and time.

Burial will be at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens in Timonium, joining her husband, the late William Banks Jr. Published in Dundalk Eagle on Apr. 11, 2019