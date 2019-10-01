|
On September 22, 2019, Ernest J. Gutowski passed away. Beloved husband of Mary D. Gutowski; devoted father to Michael E. Gutowski and his wife Suzen, and Robert K. Gutowski, and his wife Carol; loving grandfather to Jeffrey R. Gutowski, Stephanie Miszczuk, Katie Gutowski, Michael Gutowski, Mathew Gutowski; great grandfather to Jeffrey and Jacob Gutowski, and Michael Miszczuk. He was predeceased by his son, Paul Joseph. Services were private with interment at Saint Stanislaus Cemetery.
Published in Dundalk Eagle on Oct. 3, 2019