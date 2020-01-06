Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hannigan-Short-Disharoon Funeral Home
700 West Street
Laurel, DE 19956
(302) 875-3637
Resources
More Obituaries for Ernest Mueller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ernest Louis Mueller


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ernest Louis Mueller Obituary
Ernest Louis Mueller, Jr., age 74, of Laurel, Delaware passed away at home on December 21, 2019.

Ernest was born in Baltimore, MD on Jan. 16, 1945 to the late Ernest and Maire Mueller. He was a proud veteran of the US Army and had worked at Western Electric on Broening Highway, Baltimore City, until it shut down in 1984. Later, he worked and retired as a supervisor in the Carpenter Shop at the University of Maryland Baltimore County. He was a member of the Big Buck Rod and Gun Club and the Baltimore American Legion. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and boating. He learned to fly and parachute. He also enjoyed playing pinochle cards and was quite the handyman.

Ernest is survived by his wife Linda Mueller of Laurel. His children, Lewes James Mueller (Lisa) of Baltimore and Tonia Cline (Jason) of Delmar, DE.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday December 28, 2019 at the Hannigan, Short, Disharoon Funeral Home in Laurel, DE at 11:00 am.

Contributions can be made to American Cancer Association or Delaware Hospice.
Published in Dundalk Eagle on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ernest's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -