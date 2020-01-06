|
Ernest Louis Mueller, Jr., age 74, of Laurel, Delaware passed away at home on December 21, 2019.
Ernest was born in Baltimore, MD on Jan. 16, 1945 to the late Ernest and Maire Mueller. He was a proud veteran of the US Army and had worked at Western Electric on Broening Highway, Baltimore City, until it shut down in 1984. Later, he worked and retired as a supervisor in the Carpenter Shop at the University of Maryland Baltimore County. He was a member of the Big Buck Rod and Gun Club and the Baltimore American Legion. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and boating. He learned to fly and parachute. He also enjoyed playing pinochle cards and was quite the handyman.
Ernest is survived by his wife Linda Mueller of Laurel. His children, Lewes James Mueller (Lisa) of Baltimore and Tonia Cline (Jason) of Delmar, DE.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday December 28, 2019 at the Hannigan, Short, Disharoon Funeral Home in Laurel, DE at 11:00 am.
Contributions can be made to American Cancer Association or Delaware Hospice.
Published in Dundalk Eagle on Jan. 9, 2020