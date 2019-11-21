|
|
|
82, of King William, VA, formerly of Essex, MD, died Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at her home in Virginia. She was born in Belmont, Ohio in December, 1936, daughter of the late Lloyd and Olive (Pearson) Kughn Frye and stepdaughter of the late Howard Frye.
Evelyn obtained her LPN from Harford Community College in 1985 at the age of 49. She always enjoyed taking care of others and spending time with family.
Evelyn is survived by her children; Howard Bachman and Mioma (Ralph) Burgwin; her son-in-law H. Jeffrey Waggy; her sister, Virginia Copeland; seven grandchildren; five great grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William A. Bachman, Jr., daughter Melissa Waggy, brother Lloyd Lee Kughn, and sisters Anna E. Duvall and Mioma Corbin.
Memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 3:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. at Bradley-Ashton-Kehl Funeral Home located at 2134 Willow Spring Road, Dundalk, MD 21222. Interment will be private.
Published in Dundalk Eagle on Nov. 28, 2019