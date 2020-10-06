Everette Wayne Cook passed away at the age of 66 on September 22, 2020. He was the son of the late Ann Bernstein and Everette Cook. He is survived by his two children, Tanya Cook and Wayne Cook. He also leaves behind four grandchildren, two brothers, two sisters, two nieces and a nephew. Wayne enjoyed cooking and was known for his many years working at Squires Restaurant in Dundalk. Wayne enjoyed his many trips to Pennsylvania and Myrtle Beach, where he loved spending time with family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store