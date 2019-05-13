Home

Fearl "Randy" Randall Bradley of Sparrows Point, caring father and family man, beloved Bait-and-Tackle salesman, local personality, and friend to anyone that wanted to step in his shop and shoot the breeze, passed away on May 7, 2019, at the age of 62. He was surrounded by loving family and lifelong friends.
Randy is survived by his children: his son, Dustin Bradley; his daughter, Brittany Bradley; his daughter and son-in-law, Randi and Sean Martin; his siblings, sisters: Kathy Lynn Bradley, Jackie Lynn Henderson; brother, Ricky Dale Bradley; his fiance, Hope Long; and also a large and devoted extended family. He is predeceased by his loving mother, Jesse Johnson; and his dear father, Fearl Francis Bradley.
The viewing will be held at Connelly Funeral Home on 7110 Sollers Point Road, Dundalk, MD 21222 on Monday, May 13 at 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Funeral will be held at Connelly Funeral Home on Tuesday, May 14th at 10 a.m. and then laid out at Oaklawn Cemetery.
Published in Dundalk Eagle on May 16, 2019
