Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Luke's Catholic Church
Frances Straka
Frances Podles Straka

Frances Podles Straka Obituary
On March 4, 2019, Frances Podles Straka was called home to be with the Lord at the age of 67. She is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Andrew Straka. She leaves behind three loving children: Hollie and her husband Scott Brannan; Heather and her husband Mike Pecoraro; Andrew and his girlfriend Heather Sekora. She was known as Granny Franny to her eight grandchildren: Kali, Kaylee, Collin, Matthew, Megan, Kaitlyn, Olivia, and Tyler. She will be missed dearly. She also is survived by many loving friends, nieces, and nephews.
Throughout her life, everyone she met was touched by her kindness and love.
Funeral Mass to be held on Saturday, June 1, 10 a.m. at St. Luke's Catholic Church. A Celebration of her Life to follow at North Point Yacht Club.
Published in Dundalk Eagle on May 16, 2019
