Suddenly, on December 23, 2019, Francis L. noel, age 88, beloved husband of Lillian Brodowski Noel; devoted father of Ellen A. Noel and Mark W. Noel and wife Monique; loving Opa of Joshua, Brianna and Denise Noel; brother of the late Catherine Foote, Dorothy Snively and Claude Noel; and cherished uncle of many nieces and nephews. Mr. Noel died at the home of his son in Marshfield, MA, where the family had gathered for Christmas. A memorial service will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 5701 Loch Raven Boulevard, Baltimore, MD, 21239, on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, Memorial offerings may be sent to Immanuel Lutheran Church or . Reds, as he was known in Dundalk and in Sparrows Point, where he was born, and where he graduated from high school in 1949, was very active in sports, lacrosse and football; he served in the Navy from 1951-1955; was married to Lillian Brodowski in 1953; attended Towson State College; taught at Parkville Senior High School; and was principal at three high schools in Howard County before retiring in 1986. And he and his wife had enjoyed traveling all over the world.
Published in Dundalk Eagle on Jan. 9, 2020