1/1
Frank D. Scarfield III
1979 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On August 31, 2020, Frank Dominic Scarfield III, father of Anthony and Julia Scarfield and Gracie Lin Laskey, son of Frank Scarfield Jr.and Janet Scarfield, brother of Brandon Scarfield and wife Angela, grandson of Frank Scarfield Sr. and his late wife Constance and the late Julia Hartzell. Visitation with family will be on Thursday from 3 PM to 5 PM and 7 PM to 9 PM at the CONNELLY FUNERAL HOME of DUNDALK 7110 Sollers Point Road. A Mass of Christian Burial will b e held on Friday at 10:00 AM at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church, Middleriver. Interment will follow at the Holyhill Memorial Garden Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at www.connellyfuneralhomeofdundalk.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dundalk Eagle on Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Connelly Funeral Home of Dundalk - Dundalk
7110 Sollers Point Rd.
Dundalk, MD 21222
410-285-2900
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Connelly Funeral Home of Dundalk - Dundalk

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved