Franklin D. Greever, 85, of New Freedom, PA, passed away on November 7, 2020.
Born in Chilhowie, VA, he was the son of the late Charles William Greever and Ella Mae (Ernest) Carback. He was the husband of Mary Ellen (Ibbott) Greever for 52 years.
Franklin retired from Western Electric after 30 years of service as machine operator. He was a member of Shrewsbury Baptist Church. He enjoyed woodworking, fishing, crabbing, boating and anything water related. He loved to spend time driving his granddaughter in his golf cart, spending time with family, gardening, working in his workshop designing and building things. Franklin also found joy in music, playing harmonica, guitar and piano; he especially loved church hymns.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three daughters Marian Greever, Janice Greever, and Diana (Greever) McFeaters and her husband John; a granddaughter, Samantha and a sister Annie "Kitty" Catherine (Hartman) Greever.
He was preceded in death by five siblings Charles William Greever, Mary Ethel (Greever) Holt, James Edward Greever, Betty Jean Greever and Edna Mae Greever.
Viewings will be held on Thursday, November 12, 2020, from 7:00 - 9:00 p.m. and on Friday, November 13, 2020 from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. at Gunpowder Baptist Church; 20074 Middletown Rd., Freeland, MD 21053. A Funeral Service will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Friday at the church. Interment will follow at Holly Hill Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Franklin's memory to: American Cancer Society
; 405 Williams Ct., Middle River, MD 21220.
Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc., 24 N. Second St., New Freedom, is assisting the family.