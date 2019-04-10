|
|
Frieda Pusinsky, 82, passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at her home in St. Petersburg, Florida. Before retiring to Florida in 1994, she was a longtime resident of North Point Village.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Paul Sr.; her children: Deborah Sites, David and his wife Terry, Donald and his wife Lois, Stephen, Beverly Jackson and her husband Herk, Paula and Kevin. She was a loving grandmother to 11 grandchildren and a loving great grandmother to 12 great grandchildren. She was a dear sister of Frederick Hoehn and his wife Linda. She is predeceased by her children: Joseph, Theresa and Paul Jr. Frieda volunteered at Suncoast Hospice in St. Pete, FL, for over 15 years.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, April 26th at the Edgemere Free Methodist Church, 2518 S Marine Ave., Sparrows Point, MD 21219 at 11 a.m. A Celebration of Life will follow the graveside service at the Gardens of Faith back at the church hall.
Published in Dundalk Eagle on Apr. 11, 2019