On September 30, 2019, George (Bud) Jones, age 95, passed away very peacefully in his home in Gray Manor. Beloved husband of Florence (Muriel) (nee Harris) for 73 years and devoted father of June MacKinnon and her husband, Harvey, Robert Jones and his wife Gail, Georgia Prichard and her husband Ralph and the late Linda MacKinnon who is survived by her husband Robert. Loving grandfather of 7 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild, loving brother of Lillian Baker, Virginia Ray, Ina Winarski, Glenna Crumley, Cecilia Ball and the late Roy Jones and Bertha Kirkpatrick. Born July 16, 1924 in Lousia County, Gordonsville, VA, he was the second child of the late Minnie L. Shipp Jones and George May Jones. In 1940 he moved to Jones Creek, Edgemere, MD where he met Muriel, the love of his life. Bud was a proud WWII veteran, enlisted in the Navy Air Core, 1942-1946, receiving recognition as being a "Shell-Back", a sailor crossing the equator by ship. In 2008, during an Award Ceremony held at The American Legion in Dundalk, he was recognized as a "Hero of World War II". He enjoyed gardening, carpentry, Square Dancing with the Dundalk Bay Side Promenaders, camping, hunting, fishing and traveling. He retired from Bethlehem Steel Corp. in 1984 after 43 years of service. A member of First Lutheran Church of Gray Manor, he received a Christian Funeral with Military honors on October 7, 2019 with Interment at Bel Air Memorial Gardens. To honor his memory, Taps were played by his grandson, Blair Jones. For those desiring, memorial contributions may be directed to First Lutheran Church of Gray Manor, 212 Oakwood Rd, Baltimore, MD 21222
Published in Dundalk Eagle on Oct. 17, 2019