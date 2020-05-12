On May 10, 2020, George R. Weir Sr., husband of Mrs. Frances Weir, father of George R. Weir Jr., Denise January and her husband William, grandfather of Jason Weir and wife Krystal, Steven Weir, Kayla January and fiancee Steven Stavrou and Matthew January, great grandfather of Alexia and Eveline, brother of Gloria Wright and husband Raymond and Robert Weir and wife Barbara. Family visitation with LIMITED guests will be on Thursday 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the CONNELLY FUNERAL HOME of DUNDALK 7110 Sollers Point Road. A family graveside service will be held on Friday at 11:00 AM at the Oaklawn Cemetery, Dundalk, Pastor Kristi King will officiate. Online condolences may be shared at www.connellyfuneralhomeofdundalk.com .
Published in Dundalk Eagle on May 12, 2020.