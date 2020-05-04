On April 28, 2020, Georgetta Katherine Mauler, 77, of Baltimore, MD passed away. She was the beloved wife of Joseph William Mauler, Sr.; devoted mother of Julia Marie Billen & her husband Christian, Veronica Natale & her husband Jack, Richard Stalfort & his wife Chrissy, Joseph William Mauler, Jr. & his wife Tammy, George William Mauler & his wife Christina and the late Michael Mauler; cherished grandmother of Kelli Natale-Koppel & her husband Douglas, James Mauler, Linda Mauler, G.G. Stalfort, Christophe Selvais, Danielle Selvais & her fiance Nathaniel Dulski, Kyle Mauler, Chloe Mauler, Brad Stancil, Brent Stancil and Isabelle Billen. Also survived by many loving great-grandchildren.
Georgetta was lovingly known as Red Hot Momma by her family. Every day she lived up to that description. She was full of passion for the ones she loved and the things she held dear to her heart. She gave all she had to make the life of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren better than she had. She loved and supported her husband throughout their 50+ years of marriage. Her home was always open to family and friends and boy could she put on a holiday party! Till the day she passed, she was more concerned about others and that speaks volumes for the big heart she had. The memories and traditions she made will live on in her children. Life will never be the same without her, but the memories we have of her will last till we see her again.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date when the COVID-19 Pandemic subsides.
Memorial Contributions in Georgette's name may be made to the Pathfinders For Autism, www.pathfindersforautism.org or MD SPCA, www.mdspca.org or St. Judes, www.stjude.org. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com.
Georgetta was lovingly known as Red Hot Momma by her family. Every day she lived up to that description. She was full of passion for the ones she loved and the things she held dear to her heart. She gave all she had to make the life of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren better than she had. She loved and supported her husband throughout their 50+ years of marriage. Her home was always open to family and friends and boy could she put on a holiday party! Till the day she passed, she was more concerned about others and that speaks volumes for the big heart she had. The memories and traditions she made will live on in her children. Life will never be the same without her, but the memories we have of her will last till we see her again.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date when the COVID-19 Pandemic subsides.
Memorial Contributions in Georgette's name may be made to the Pathfinders For Autism, www.pathfindersforautism.org or MD SPCA, www.mdspca.org or St. Judes, www.stjude.org. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dundalk Eagle on May 4, 2020.