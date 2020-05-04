Georgetta Katherine Mauler
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Georgetta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On April 28, 2020, Georgetta Katherine Mauler, 77, of Baltimore, MD passed away. She was the beloved wife of Joseph William Mauler, Sr.; devoted mother of Julia Marie Billen & her husband Christian, Veronica Natale & her husband Jack, Richard Stalfort & his wife Chrissy, Joseph William Mauler, Jr. & his wife Tammy, George William Mauler & his wife Christina and the late Michael Mauler; cherished grandmother of Kelli Natale-Koppel & her husband Douglas, James Mauler, Linda Mauler, G.G. Stalfort, Christophe Selvais, Danielle Selvais & her fiance Nathaniel Dulski, Kyle Mauler, Chloe Mauler, Brad Stancil, Brent Stancil and Isabelle Billen. Also survived by many loving great-grandchildren.

Georgetta was lovingly known as Red Hot Momma by her family. Every day she lived up to that description. She was full of passion for the ones she loved and the things she held dear to her heart. She gave all she had to make the life of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren better than she had. She loved and supported her husband throughout their 50+ years of marriage. Her home was always open to family and friends and boy could she put on a holiday party! Till the day she passed, she was more concerned about others and that speaks volumes for the big heart she had. The memories and traditions she made will live on in her children. Life will never be the same without her, but the memories we have of her will last till we see her again.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date when the COVID-19 Pandemic subsides.

Memorial Contributions in Georgette's name may be made to the Pathfinders For Autism, www.pathfindersforautism.org or MD SPCA, www.mdspca.org or St. Judes, www.stjude.org. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dundalk Eagle on May 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Forest Hill
3 Newport Drive
Forest Hill, MD 21050
410-893-7575
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved