Geraldine M. Bouthner, 84, of Northumberland, PA passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019 at Nursing and Rehabilitation at The Mansion in Sunbury PA. She was born August 21, 1935 in Baltimore MD the daughter of the late Stanley Kozlowski and Helen Tomascewski Koslowski.
She was married for 60 years to the late William Herbert Bouthner who preceded her in death on July 26, 2014.
She graduated from Kenwood High School in Rosedale MD.
Geraldine was employed for several years as a medical secretary for Dr. Enrique A. Herrera in Essex MD, from where she retired in 1984.
A dedicated homemaker, she was an avid seamstress and loved playing scrabble. One of her greatest joys was traveling with her husband. She was a caring and thoughtful person always enjoying the people who surrounded her, most especially her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. One of their fondest memories was tea-parties at her home.
She is survived by three sons; William Bouthner of Las Vegas, Nevada, Eddie Bouthner of Cockeysville, MD and Andrew Bouthner of Middle River, MD and two daughters; Donna Spooner of Nottingham MD and Patricia Bonner of Northumberland PA. She is also survived by ten grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. One sister, Eileen Nasuta of Perry Hall MD and one sister-in-law Beverly Kozlowski of Chesco Park MD. She was preceded in death by two brothers; Stanley and John Kozlowski.
Services were held on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Zion Evangelical Lutheran United Church of Christ 7146 Golden Ring Road Baltimore MD with Pastor John Mohan officiating. Burial followed in the church cemetery.
The family will provided flowers. Memorial Contributions may be made to . Arrangements are under the direction of the Visneski Funeral Home 42 W Mahoning Street Danville PA 17821. www.visneski.com
Published in Dundalk Eagle on Oct. 31, 2019