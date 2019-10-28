Home

Gertrude Marie Rothe


1927 - 2019
Gertrude Marie Rothe Obituary
On October 22, 2019, Gertrude Marie Rothe, Beloved wife of the late David J. Rothe; Devoted mother of Dawn Fischer, Dale J. Rothe Sr, Dana L. Wick, and the late David H. Rothe, Dennis N. Rothe and his wife Paula. Gertrude is also the cherished grandmother of 7 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Rothe was a longtime telephone operator at Lord Baltimore Hotel, News American, and J.C. Penney.

A Mass to celebrate Gertrude's life was held at Our Lady of Hope Church on Friday, October 25th at 11:00am.
Published in Dundalk Eagle on Oct. 31, 2019
