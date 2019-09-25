Home

Gilbert Schoff


1954 - 2019
Gilbert Schoff Obituary
Rocky died suddenly at his home in Florida on Sept. 9, 2019. He was born and raised in Dundalk. He Served in the U.S. Navy in Norfolk, VA. He also retired from NASA at the Goddard Space Center in 2014. He is the son of the late Ella May Schoff and Father Gilbert G. Schoff Sr. He is survived by his Sister Linda Kittles and Brothers Ken "Bear" Schoff and Wayne Schoff, as well as his daughter Cindy Anderson. Rocky loved building intricate models of well known ships, like the Titanic and the Arizona. He also had a vast knowledge of Civil War history. Rocky was cremated and a service is to be announced in the near future. Rest in peace my brother.
Published in Dundalk Eagle on Oct. 3, 2019
