Gilbert Gordon Schoff Jr. (Aka "Rocky") passed away at his home in Mims, Florida on Sunday Sept. 8th 2019, the result of a heart attack. He was 65 years old. Rocky was a beloved father, grandfather, and brother--and will be dearly missed by many. A burial service is being planned for Tuesday September 8th 2020 at Oaklawn Cemetary in Baltimore MD--where he will be laid to rest next to his father (Gilbert Gordon Schoff Sr.), and mother (Ella Mae Suggs). Rocky was a veteran, having served 2 terms in the United States Navy. He was very proud of his service aboard the USS Pugent Sound, and the USS Dyress. He was also stationed at The Naval Photographic Center in Washington D.C. He was a devoted historian, and studied everything he could about military and war history. Rocky also retired from the Goddard Space Center (NASA), after over 20 years. He was born and raised in Baltimore MD, and had only recently moved to Florida a few years ago to relax and enjoy his much deserved retirement. Rocky was a very proud father and grandfather and is survived by his daughter: Cynthia Anderson, and grand daughter: Carcyn Maxson.
Published in Dundalk Eagle from Oct. 10 to Oct. 17, 2019