Giovanna (Casella) Metallo
1920 - 2020
December 8,1920 - August 7,2020

Giovanna was born in Naples,Italy to Michele and Maria Casella, the third of four daughters.

During WW2 while under German occupation their home was destroyed by an allied air raid. In 1943 Naples was liberated by the US army. Services were set up for the military and employed civilians. Giovanna worked in the laundry as an ironer where she would meet her future husband,an American soldier,Nicholas Metallo. They were married on September 23,1945, soon afterwards she came to America and was greeted by her new family, who were also Italians. Nicholas came home in 1946.

Giovanna had three boys: Nicholas,Michael and David . Giovanna and Nick bought a home in Dundalk and lived there together for 63 years , Nick passed in 2008. She lived in her home for several more years until she developed dementia and was unable to take care of herself,and became a resident at Stella Maris. Giovanna lived there until her passing.

She is survived by her sons: Nicholas and his wife Barbara; Michael and his wife Karen; grandson, Michael, granddaughters: Nicole,Rebecca and Britney; great-grand son, Ryan; great-grand daughters: Kayley, Cheyene, Simone, Scarlet, Roxey, Giana and two great great grand children. She was pre deceased by her husband Nicholas and her son David.

Published in Dundalk Eagle on Aug. 17, 2020.
