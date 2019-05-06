Home

Connelly Funeral Home of Dundalk - Dundalk
7110 Sollers Point Rd.
Dundalk, MD 21222
410-285-2900
Gladys R. Rogers

Gladys R. Rogers Obituary
On May 3, 2019, Gladys R. Rogers, beloved wife to the late Frederick J. Rogers; devoted mother to Patricia Lynne and her husband William; Karen Caudill and her husband William; Donna Wade; Bobbie Weaver and her husband Cliff; loving grandmother to Amy Allen and her husband Chuck; Mandy Rojas and her husband Alex; Starr Kauff; Tyler Meushaw; Krystin Liston; Jenna Reider and her husband Michael; Jimmie Wade III; Lisa Snyder; Sammi Cajigas and her husband Steve; cherished great grandmother to 14 great grandchildren; dear sister to Lillian Albrecht and her husband Harry; and the late Bobby Ramsey.
Family will receive visitors at the Connelly Funeral Home of Dundalk on Tuesday from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. A funeral service to Celebrate Gladys' Life will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday morning at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Published in Dundalk Eagle on May 9, 2019
