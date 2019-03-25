Gwilym "Bill" Davies passed away peacefully in his home on Saturday morning, March 23, 2019, at the age of 89.

Bill was predeceased by his wife of more than 50 years, Kathleen; his stepson, Teddy; and sister, Irene. He is survived by his beloved sons: David, Arnold; loving sister, Sharon; niece, Kimberly; nephew, Hobie; grandchildren: Nikki Smith and husband Geoff; Chris and wife Stacy; Shane and wife Elizabeth; Adam and wife Nicole; and 12 loving great grandchildren. He is also survived by his extended family: Brenda Marr, Edna and Jim Free, Melissa Davies, and all the members of the North Point Edgemere Volunteer Fire Department.

Bill was born in Carbondale, PA, and moved to Gray Manor in 1943 and attended Sparrows Point High School.

Bill and Kathleen were married on March 18, 1950. She was the love of his life. They started a family and lived with their three sons in southeast Baltimore County. Bill started working at Western Electric in 1955 where he was a machine operator and forklift driver. He retired after 27 years with a perfect service record.

Bill and Kathleen moved to Edgemere in 1981 and made a home in Baywood Park. That same year, Bill and Kathleen joined North Point Edgemere Volunteer Fire Department. He responded to fire calls in his Edgemere neighborhood for more than 20 years. As an active member of the company, he served as a Firefighter, Sergeant of Arms, Board of Governors and House Committee. He participated as a volunteer for a total of 38 years. His sons and grandchildren presently volunteer at the fire hall.

Bill and Kathleen enjoyed camping and belonged to Pete's Pals Camping Club for 28 years. They traveled the country to many beautiful places and shared their trips with many lifelong friends of the club.

Bill had an incredible work ethic and believed the secret to life was to just keep going, so after retirement, he worked as the Bear Creek Bridge Operator several days a week to keep busy. And of course, he continued to volunteer at the fire hall.

Bill loved dogs, especially his last dog Rusty who enjoyed three walks a day and very special dinners.

Bill enjoyed a wonderful life full of love and happiness. He was a good man and will be greatly missed by friends, neighbors, the brotherhood, and most of all, his family. Rest in peace.

The family will receive friends at the Connelly Funeral Home of Dundalk, 7110 Sollers Point Road, on Wednesday 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. A service to Celebrate Bill's Life will be held on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.