On February 16, 2019, Harold Glenn Duty passed away at the age of 94. He was a WWII veteran of the 101st Airborne division and participated as a Pathfinder in the D-Day invasion in Normandy.
He was the beloved husband of 64 years of the late Garnet M. Duty; loving father of Sheelagh D. Purdie, Cathy M. Powell (John); and devoted grandfather of Timothy G. Purdie, Kelsey M. McGonigle and Garrett J. Powell. He is the son of the late George Otto Duty Sr. and Mabel L. Duty. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Published in Dundalk Eagle on Feb. 28, 2019