|
|
On December 21, 2019, Harold Gribble passed away after a long illness, he was 89 years old. Born in Alcoa, TN he was the youngest of nine (9) children to James Emory Gribble and Maude Alice (Bryant).
He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Shirley J. (Warren); three (3) children, daughter, Karon J. Freund, her husband, William, son, H. Curtis Gribble, Jr., his wife, Laurie, son, Gary L. Gribble, his wife, Kristen; six (6) grandchildren, Jason Pfeiffer, H. Curtis Gribble III, Aaron Jacobson, Brittany Gribble, Megan Freund, Adrienne Moss; four (4) great-grandchildren, Cole Gribble, Wyatt Gribble, Kingston Pfeiffer and Savannah Moss, along with many nieces and nephews.
As a teenager, he moved to Baltimore in search of employment along with several other family members. In 1951, he joined the Marine Corps where he served in the Korean War. He worked for Bethlehem Steel Corporation at the Sparrows Point Plant for forty (40) years before retiring.
As an avid outdoorsman, he truly enjoyed going hunting, fishing, crabbing, boating, camping and traveling with his wife & family. He was a member of the Honor Guard for the Korean War Veterans Association of MD Chapter 33 that represented the Armed Forces at Baltimore Ravens home games for many years. Harold was proud to be a Marine and had a lot of respect for the USMC & the other Armed Forces.
He was a longtime active member of the North Point Yacht Club where he enjoyed spending time with his friends and former co-workers. He will be interred at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery located in Crownsville, MD in a private ceremony.
Published in Dundalk Eagle on Feb. 13, 2020