Harold L. (Bill) Bailey of Dundalk, MD departed this world on May 1, 2019, at the age of 85. Harold was born on Dec. 18, 1933 in St. Mary's County, MD, to John Francis and Martha E. Bailey.

He was preceded in death by his brothers: John F. Bailey Jr. and James Roger Bailey. He is survived by his sister, Martha Ann Meads (Norm); and brother, Joseph Bailey (Veronica).

Harold is also survived by his children: Constance Almond, Catherine Smrzlick, George F. Bailey Sr., Marvin Bailey and Harold L. Bailey Jr. He is also survived by many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Harold served in the United States Coast Guard, traveled the world and upon his honorable discharge returned to Baltimore, MD, where he lived for the remainder of his life. He loved crabbing and fishing and spent as much time as possible on the Chesapeake Bay pursuing those interests.

The family would like to acknowledge and thank the staff at Orchard Hill Nursing Home in Towson, MD, for their kind and wonderful care of Harold this last year.

Friends will be received by the family at the Connelly Funeral Home of Dundalk, 7110 Sollers Point Rd. on Sunday, May 5 at 3 p.m. for a Memorial Service. Published in Dundalk Eagle on May 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary