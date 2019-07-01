Home

Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A.
1201 Dundalk Avenue
Dundalk, MD 21222
410-633-0000
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A.
1201 Dundalk Avenue
Dundalk, MD 21222
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A.
1201 Dundalk Avenue
Dundalk, MD 21222
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A.
1201 Dundalk Avenue
Dundalk, MD 21222
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A.
1201 Dundalk Avenue
Dundalk, MD 21222
Harry Wilson Houpt Jr.

Harry Wilson Houpt Jr. Obituary
On Saturday, June 29, 2019, Harry Wilson Houpt Jr. "Pops"; beloved husband of Dorothy J. Houpt (nee McDonald); loving father of Christine Michelle and her husband Awis; Donna Marie Javad and her husband Umar; Rebecca Lynn Mohammad and her husband Niaz; the late Bryan Wilson Houpt; grandfather of Mary Ann Mohammad, Brandon Adilmer Diaz, Hassan Javaid Mohammad; uncle of JD Sr., Star, Theresa, Pam; great uncle of David Jr. and his girlfriend Erica and Tyrell. Harry was also survived by many cousins in Pennsylvania, Maryland, West Virginia and Colorado, along with many other family and friends.
Visitation at Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A., 1201 Dundalk Avenue on Thursday, July 11 and Friday, July 12, from 2-5 and 7-9 p.m. A Funeral Service will take place on Saturday, June 13, 11 a.m. at Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A. Interment to follow at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Finksburg.
Published in Dundalk Eagle on July 11, 2019
