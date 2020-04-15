|
|
HENRY 'HENU' FRANK SZEWCZYK, 89, of Dundalk, MD passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on December 7, 1930 in Baltimore City, MD and Charm City always held a special place in his heart. He was proceeded in death by his parents Michael and Anna Szewczyk and siblings Laura (Joe) Paskowski, Joe (Emma) Szewczyk, Chester (Dorothy) Szewczyk, Lillian (Frank) Stabile, Edward (Mildred) Szewczyk, Jeannie (Gus) Rollin, Melvin (Delores) Szewczyk, and Thaddeus (Betty) Szewczyk.
Henu is survived by and was the beloved husband of Norma R. Szewczyk (nee D'Aurora), devoted father of Frank (Rona) Szewczyk, Raymond (Patricia) Szewczyk, and James (Nancy) Szewczyk, loving Pop-Pop of Katie, Jamie Leigh, Jake, Alexandra, Christina, Zoe, and Henry, and dear brother of Walter 'Vadgue' (Evelyn) Szewczyk. He is also survived by many other loving relatives and friends.
A private graveside service will be held at Oak Lawn Cemetery, Dundalk, MD. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Henu's name to the .
Published in Dundalk Eagle on Apr. 23, 2020