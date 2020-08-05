Henry Frank Scott, 52, of Oakland, MD, passed away Monday, August 3, 2020, at Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, WV.
Born May 28, 1968, in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of the late David Marshall and Betty Ann (Conley) Scott. He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Donna Oliver and Sandy Swedo; one brother, David Oliver.
Henry worked as a union employee in the industrial maintenance department. He was a member of the American Legion Post 13, Aurora-Terra Alta VFW Post 578, and the Sons of American Legion. He was a Baltimore Raven fan and enjoyed fishing, cooking, and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife, Patty Ray (Unger) Scott; one son, Justin Scott, Baltimore; two daughters, Miranda Scott, Baltimore; Crystal Paugh and husband, Steven, Oakland; his uncle, Jimmy Conley, OH; two grandchildren, Destiny Jackson and Christopher Gilbert.
At Henry's request, he will be cremated. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may be directed to Garrett County Humane Society, P.O. Box 115, Oakland, MD 21550.
