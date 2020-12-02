Rev. Dr. Ira W. Marshall, Jr., 94, passed away peacefully on November 22, 2020. Ira was born on January 28, 1926 to the late Ira W. Marshall, Sr. and Lillian Marshall (Bowes). He grew up in Pittsburgh, PA and studied civil engineering at the University of Pittsburgh for a year before being drafted during WWII. The Army furthered his education, giving him special engineering training and upon his discharge he completed his B.S. in civil engineering at Pittsburgh in 1948. After graduation, he felt called to the ministry and attended Princeton Theological Seminary, earning his bachelor of divinity degree in 1951. He went on to receive his Doctorate of Ministry later in life. For most of his career, he served as the minister of Hughes Memorial Presbyterian Church in Edgemere, MD where he was a beloved member of the local community. Ira also spent over 50 years as the chaplain of the Veterans Affairs (VA) Hospital in Baltimore where he eventually retired at age 89. He had a profound love for God, his family, and his country.



Ira married Cherry, the love of his life and also a Presbyterian minister, on May 5, 1973. Although they ministered at different churches, they rejoiced in the happiness of each congregation. He was also an dedicated workout enthusiast. He would run, walk, and weight lift in early morning exercise sessions to start off each day. Ira was a big supporter of his two sons and never missed one their many sporting events (mostly basketball and soccer games) all the way from grade school through college.



Ira is survived by his loving sons, Will Marshall (Lori Gallup) and Pete Marshall (Lindy); adoring grandchildren, Katelyn, Luke, and Grace, as well as many nieces and nephews in Pittsburgh. He is predeceased by his loving wife, Rev. Dr. Edythe Cherry (Watson) Marshall. Ira will be greatly missed.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hughes Memorial Presbyterian Church in Sparrows Point, MD.



