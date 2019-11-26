Home

Ireda H. (Mayle) Kitzmiller


1935 - 2019
Ireda H. (Mayle) Kitzmiller Obituary
Kitzmiller, Ireda

On November 19, 2019 Ireda H. Kitzmiller (nee: Mayle); passed away at her home. She was the beloved wife of the late John E. Kitzmiller. Devoted mother of John L. and Robert W. Kitzmiller, Sharon Collins and her late husband George and Carla Keusch and her husband Norman. Dear daughter of the late Raymond Mayle and Helen Mayle (nee: Hinebaugh). Dear sister of the late Gilbert and Robert Mayle. Loving grandmother of Robert D. Simon, April M. Smith, Michael J. Keusch, Robert G. Kitzmiller and Brittany D. Javorsky. Loving great grandmother to 7 great grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be at 1:00 pm on Saturday, December 14th at Synergy Community Church 7400 German Hill Road, Dundalk (21222). Arrangements made by Cvach/Rosedale Funeral Home.
Published in Dundalk Eagle on Dec. 5, 2019
