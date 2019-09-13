|
|
|
Longtime local resident of Searles Rd. Iva Violet O'Neill (nee Hayslett) passed away unexpectedly on August 25th, 2019. Born in Kieffer, West Virginia to Lennie and Clyde Hayslett in 1932. She was 86. She came to Dundalk in 1953 working at White Coffee Pot Jr. in old Dundalk where she met Timothy J. O'Neill her husband who predeceased her. She was a home wife and neighborhood babysitter. They all loveling called her Mammie. She loved her children and her family. She is survived by her children Joyce Backof, Cher DiGiacomo both of Sparrows Point and Debra O'Neill of Dundalk, 6 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren. She was buried next to her husband and brother at Sacred Heart of Mary Cemetary after a graveside service.
Published in Dundalk Eagle on Sept. 19, 2019