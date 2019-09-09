|
|
|
September 6, 2019, James A. Gielner Sr., husband of Mary Gielner, father of James A. Gielner Jr. and wife Debbie, Mary T. Roche and husband Michael, William Gielner and wife Michelle, grandfather of Elizabeth, Kelly, Christen, Johanna, Brennan and Aidan, brother of Melvin Gielner , the late Ronald Gielner and the late Francis Gielner.
Visitation with family will be at the CONNELLY FUNERAL HOME of DUNDALK 7110 Sollers Point Road on Friday from 3 PM to 5 PM and 7 PM to 9 PM. A prayer service will be held Friday evening at 7:00PM from the funeral home. In Lieu of Flowers, at the family's request, please make donations to: The 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105-9599. Online condolences may be made at www.connellyfuneralhomeofdundalk.com
Published in Dundalk Eagle on Sept. 12, 2019