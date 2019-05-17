Home

Bruzdzinski Funeral Home P.A.
1407 Old Eastern Avenue
Essex, MD 21221
410-686-4888
James Eugene Bruzdzinski Obituary
On May 15, 2019, James Eugene Bruzdzinski, Beloved husband of Josephine M. Bruzdzinski (Scheach). Devoted father of Louise Doherty and her husband Dr. Kevin Doherty; James Bruzdzinski and his wife Lisbeth Bruzdzinski. Loving grandfather of Kate Doherty, Bryan Doherty and Elyse Bruzdzinski. Dear Brother of Richard Bruzdzinski and his wife Gloria; Alvina Reed and her late husband Bennett. Also survived by his niece, nephews, and many other loving family members.
Funeral from the family owned Bruzdzinski Funeral Home, P.A., 1407 Old Eastern Ave., Essex. at Route 702 (Beltway exit 36) on Tuesday, May 21 at 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church at 11 a.m. Visitation on Sunday, May 19 and Monday, May 20, from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. Interment: Holly Hill Memorial Gardens.
Published in Dundalk Eagle on May 23, 2019
