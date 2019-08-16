Home

James Gephardt


1947 - 2019
On August 11, James "Geppy" Gephardt passed away. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Gephardt, children Jennifer Brocato and Jason Gephardt, his sisters Donna Wagner, Darlene 'Fran' Zalek and Roberta Miotla, five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Mary Worth and Margaret Gephardt.

Celebration of Life August 25th, 2-5pm at Hawks Pleasure Club, 430 Riverside Drive. Event is casual with light fare. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the at https://team.kidney.org/campaign/Geppy
Published in Dundalk Eagle on Aug. 22, 2019
