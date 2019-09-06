|
Devoted Husband, Father, Grandfather, Brother and Friend
James V. Geslois (85) of Ocean City, Maryland passed away peacefully on August 31, 2019 in his home.
Also known as "Jimmy G" and "Poppy", Jim valued family and God above all. His sense of humor was legendary. We are grateful for his glowing smile, his unconditional love and support, the many lessons he bestowed upon us, and all the jokes and laughter we shared. His kindness, patience, strong work ethic and faith-filled life were examples to all of us. Jimmy leaves a legacy of love and integrity with his family and those who knew him.
Born May 8, 1934 in Baltimore, Maryland, Jimmy worked throughout his life at Exxon Mobil and Sea Watch Condominiums. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, helping others, bowling and playing cards. Jim was a volunteer baseball coach for Dundalk Rec in the 70's and he was also a member of the Elks Lodge in Ocean City.
In addition to Helen (nee Kennedy/Brilhart), his wife of 48 years, he shared a long and happy life with four children: Paul (Susan) Brilhart, Debra (Chuck, dec.) Donofrio, Gregory (dec.) Brilhart, Michael (Melanie) Brilhart; nine grandchildren: Ellen (Channing) Delaplane, Caitlin (Derek) Basye, Kevin (Jessica) Brilhart, Maggie (dec.) Brilhart, Clare Donofrio, Amanda Brilhart, Lucy Donofrio, Alex Brilhart and Max Brilhart; three great-grandchildren: Zoey, Ava and Aiden; six siblings: Michael, Carmella (dec.), Clara (dec.), Anna, Natalie and Grace; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Despite medical challenges for over a year, he remained positive and encouraging to others and was so happy to be at home with his loving wife. His spirit lives on in the hearts of those who love him, and we will forever miss him. Gone from our arms, but forever in our hearts.
A funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Luke Catholic Church in Ocean City, MD.
Donations in Jim's memory can be made to:
- Coastal Hospice - https://coastalhospice.org/make-a-donation/
- Meals on Wheels - send checks to Meals on Wheels / PO Box 159 / Snow Hill, MD 21863; include a note "in memory of James Geslois"
- St. Luke Catholic Church - Ocean City, MD
Published in Dundalk Eagle on Sept. 12, 2019