James H. Geibel, 70, passed away in Somerville, Alabama, on March 23, 2019. A Chicago native, Jim led a life of service as a member of the U.S. Army, Norristown Police, Baltimore County Police and U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms. He retired from Baltimore County Police as a Hazardous Devices Technician and retired from ATF in 2016. Jim was considered an ordnance expert by colleagues from around the world. He enjoyed reading, keeping in contact with friends and family online, mowing the lawn on his tractor, and tinkering in the garage.

Jim is survived by his beloved wife of 46 years, Andrea Geibel (nee Dorn); his son, James H. Geibel II, his wife Katherine, their two children, Samuel and Emily; his daughter, Lisa C. Geibel; his sister, Marnette Cramer; and many nieces and nephews. Jim was the son of the late Henry Geibel VIII and Melba Geibel (nee Soderlind); and brother of the late Henry Geibel IX.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Bomb Technician Memorial Foundation, or IABTI's Rachel Project (Beeping Egg Program).

A small graveside memorial will be held in the future for friends and family in Dundalk, MD. Published in Dundalk Eagle on Apr. 11, 2019