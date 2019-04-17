James Herbert Sieling Sr. of Rising Sun, MD (formerly of Dundalk) passed away on April 8, 2019, at the age of 79.

Son of the late Bill and Rose (Petty) Cumberland, Jim was born on May 8, 1939 and is survived by his loving wife, Norma (Robinson); his four children: Anna Gibson, Susan Potyraj, James Sieling Jr. and James Daniel Sieling

He was an amazing Grandad to 15 grandkids as well as 14 great grandchildren.

Brother to Charles "Tom" Sieling, Frank Sieling, Shirley Chavis, Robert Cumberland, Mary Kay Cumberland, David Cumberland, Bernie Cumberland, Marilyn Holmes, and the late Rosemary Adams and Billy Cumberland.

He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Jim loved his large family and enjoyed spending time with them. He always said "the more the merrier".

Jim served his country in the United States Navy from 1957 to 1963 as an Aviation Ordinance First Class Petty Officer. He commissioned the USS Constellation and the USS Saratoga.

After the Navy, Jim went to work for the MTA as a bus driver. In 1977, he was elected as President of the Amalgamated Transit Union. He retired from the MTA in 1999 as a supervisor.

Jim began his Military Service at the Naval Training Center in Bainbridge and it meant a great deal to him to help preserve the history and experiences of all the brave men and women who served abroad and the collection and preservation of memorabilia.

Because of his passion for this organization, the family requests, that instead of flowers, please consider making a donation in Jim's memory to the Bainbridge Naval Training Center Historical Association, Inc., P.O. Box 65, Port Deposit, MD 21904 or go to: www.USNTCBAINBRIDGEMUSEUM.ORG and click on the SUPPORT US tab.

If you find yourself in the area, stop in! It's a very unique and interesting place!

Jim will always be remembered for his huge heart, quick smile and booming laugh. Published in Dundalk Eagle on Apr. 18, 2019