James J. McGinty Jr.
1963 - 2020
On November 19, 2020, James Joseph McGinty Jr., beloved husband of Peggy McGinty (nee Maguire), passed away. A longtime resident of Dundalk, Maryland. He was 84 years old and retired from the State of Maryland Board of Public Works. He is survived by brother and sister-in-law Audrey and Michael Maguire, as well as many nieces, nephews, and dear friends. Services will be private. Donations in James' memory may be made to Loyola Blakefield, 500 Chestnut Ave., Towson, MD 21204

Published in Dundalk Eagle on Nov. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Connelly Funeral Home of Dundalk - Dundalk
7110 Sollers Point Rd.
Dundalk, MD 21222
410-285-2900
