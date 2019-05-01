James L. Jennelle, 68, of New Market, MD, went home to his Lord on Friday, April 26, 2019 at University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore, MD.

He was the husband of Anne Jennelle, his wife of 46 years.

Born on Dec. 6, 1950, in Baltimore, he was the son of the late James E. and Virginia B. Jennelle.

Jim was a CPA in the trucking industry. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He had a zest for life and never took a moment for granted.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, are a nephew, Shane Neel and wife Michelle; great niece, Karlee; brothers-in-law: Frank Kendzejeski and wife Minta; Michael Kendzejeski and Judy; sisters-in-law: Agnes Martin and husband Michael; Rose Durkin and husband Michael; as well as loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Jim was preceded in death by a sister, Linda P. Neel.

The family received friends from 4-8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 30, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick.

A Celebration of Jim's Life journey took place at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 1, at the funeral home. Interment was in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, 6515 Boston St., Baltimore, MD 21224.

Memorial donations may be made to Up And Out Foundation, P.O. Box 4055, Frederick, MD 21705.

Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at: staufferfuneralhome.com. Published in Dundalk Eagle on May 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary