On December 19th, 2019, James Tracy Rolfes, Devoted father of Amanda Rolfes; Beloved son of Ellen Rolfes and the late Herbert M. Rolfes. Cherished brother of Herbert L. Rolfes; Loving uncle to Selena Rolfes and Christopher Rolfes.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, January 4th, 2020 at 2PM at the Balco Club 9318 Todd Ave, Fort Howard, MD 21052. All family and friends are asked to please join us for a time to share precious memories of the joyous life of our beloved Jimmy.
Published in Dundalk Eagle on Jan. 2, 2020