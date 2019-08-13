|
|
|
On August 10, 2019; James W. Dougherty passed away at age of 96. He was the beloved husband of 66 years to Rose Dougherty (nee Gregg), devoted father to James M. Dougherty and his wife Karen, JoAnn Maher and her husband Stephen, cherished "Pop" to Christina Merkel and her husband Joe, Bryan Schappell and his wife Aimee, Kiersten Butler and her husband Ross and Marisa Leon and her husband Dino and great-grandfather to Gavyn, Bryn, Taylor, Reilly, Hannah and Sloane. Also survived by his sisters Betty Schmitt, Shirley Tuers, and many nieces and nephews.
Born in Annapolis Maryland, the son of Edward and Caroline Dougherty. He moved to Dundalk in 1957, and opened "Jim Dandy's" grocery store, after closing the store he was a milk man, insurance agent and owned many Apartment houses in Dundalk, until retirement he worked as warehouse manager for Hearn and Kirkwood Foods.
Jim was an active person with many friends. He was always repairing, remodeling and tinkering around the house and in his spare time he was playing golf at Rolling Rd Golf Club where he was a member for many years. He belonged to the Dundalk Optimist club where he lent his time and talents to the club for over 50 years and volunteered at GBMC Farmhouse for 25 years. He also was a World War II vet in the Army Air Force.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to St. Rita's Catholic Church, 6736 Youngtown Ave. Baltimore, MD 21222.
Published in Dundalk Eagle on Aug. 22, 2019