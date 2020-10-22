On October 20, 2020, James (Jim) William Webber, beloved husband of 60 years to the late Wilma Jean (George) Webber, devoted father of Deborah Webber and her spouse Theresa McQuaid and Laura Webber. Jim was a graduate of DHS class of 1956. He participated on several athletic teams for his school. Jim continued his high school friendships by attending yearly class reunions. After graduating from high school, Jim served five years in United States Navy, where his duty time was in Argentia, Newfoundland. Jim continued his love for sports teams by coaching youth softball and wrestling. Jim assisted Overlea High School with the boys wrestling team and volunteered at several state tournaments. He was also inducted into the Baltimore County Wrestling Hall of Fame. Jim coached both his daughters in recreation softball. His love for softball continued after his daughters taking teams to several tournaments throughout the country. He spent over 30 years volunteering for Rosedale Recreation and Parks. In Jim's spirit of supporting youth sports, donations are requested in lieu of flowers to Rosedale Recreation and Parks, 8876 Goldenwood Road, Baltimore, MD 21237. The family will be receiving friends at the Connelly Funeral Home of Dundalk on Sunday from 3-5 and 7-9 pm. A funeral service for Jim will be held on Monday from the funeral home at 10:00 am. Interment to follow at Gardens of Faith Cemetery.