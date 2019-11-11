|
Jane Ann Lillich, 92, passed away at her Oak Crest Village home on October 26, 2019. Born November 4, 1926, she was the only child of the late Dr. Dennis Paul and Mrs. Anna (nee Leimbach) Lillich of Dundalk. She graduated from Sparrows Point High in 1943 and Gettysburg College in 1947. She was a member of Chi Omega Fraternity. After founding Lillich's Pharmacy in Dundalk, Jane Ann's father died when she was 9. Her mother continued to run the pharmacy with Dr. Calvin Hunter for some 35 years. During these years, Jane Ann became the devoted caregiver for her grandmother. In later years she assisted her aunt, Elizabeth Leimbach Thuma, with the Dunleer Tea Room. Jane Ann was active at Messiah Lutheran Church in Canton, the Women's Association of the General German Children's Home in Catonsville, Chi Omega, a bridge club, the Salvation Army, and Bou-Tem-Sci. She was an avid Baltimore Colts/Ravens fan. She always loved the annual summer pilgrimages to Ocean City, MD. Jane Ann was especially proud of her friendship, since age 3, with Dundalk neighbors Nancy Moodie Powell and Norma Jeanne Sporck.
Having never married, she is survived by her cousins Sherye Sedlak and husband Stephen, Norman Hall and wife Linda, and Luella Leimbach, wife of her late cousin Carl Leimbach. The family is very thankful for the many friends and caregivers who have been an important part of Jane Ann's life.
On Saturday November 2nd, the family received friends at Oak Crest's chapel prior to a funeral service. Interment followed at Parkwood Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the National Wildlife Federation https://www.nwf.org, the Salvation Army https://salvationarmycm.org, or a .
Published in Dundalk Eagle on Nov. 14, 2019