Longtime Dundalk resident Jane Diekmann passed from this world on May 13, 2019, at the age of 93, at the home of her son Clarke.

Jane was born in December 1925 in Baltimore and lived on Cleveland Avenue with her parents, Albert "Lee" and Bertha Merriman, and siblings, while attending Eastern High School.

In her early years, she worked for Social Security in the Candler Building downtown. She married Clarke H. Diekmann in August 1942 and later became a part-time jewelry salesperson at the Hutzler's store in Eastpoint Mall. She was devoted to her husband, being "Mom" to her two sons and being a contributing member of St. Timothy's Lutheran Church and the Order of the Amaranth. She is survived by sons: Clarke, Chris; her sister, Ellen "Pat" Woods; as well as an extended family of nieces and nephews living throughout the Eastern seaboard. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Clarke H. "Dutch" Diekmann (1984); and her brother, Allen "Tuck" Merriman (1995). Jane was a loving wife and mother and will be forever missed by her sons. "Aunt Jane" was also very close to her husband's family and is mourned by many relatives in the Baltimore area as well as Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Florida.

A memorial gathering will eventually be planned.

Memorial contributions can be made to New Light Lutheran Church in Dundalk.