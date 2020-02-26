|
On February 23, 2020, Janet M. Hoefler, cherished sister to Susan Bukunt and her husband Paul and Melvin Hoefler Jr. and his wife Kathy; loving aunt to Jaclyn Beach, Jessica Crooks, Stephanie Draper, and Garrett Bukunt. She is predeceased by her parents, Melvin and Helen Hoefler. Janet is also survived by many aunts, uncles, and great-nieces and nephews.
A service to celebrate Janet's life was held at the Connelly Funeral Home of Dundalk on Saturday, February 29th. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations in her memory be made to the Mercy Health Foundation.
Published in Dundalk Eagle on Mar. 5, 2020