Duda-Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk, Inc. - Dundalk
7922 Wise Avenue
Dundalk, MD 21222
410-288-4664
Calling hours
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Calling hours
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wake
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
3:30 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart of Mary Catholic Church
6736 Youngstown Avenue
Jeannette Anna (Sulewski) Cichy


1929 - 2019
On November 12, 2019 Jeannette Anna Cichy (nee Sulewski) passed away at the age of 90. Jeannette graduated from Notre Dame Preparatory School in 1947 and later received an Associates of Arts Degree in Political Science from Dundalk Community College. She loved music, taught piano and sang in several choirs throughout her life. Jeannette was the devoted mother of Maria Cichy-Knight and niece Deborah Stevens. She was preceded in death by her devoted husband of over 50 years, Milton M. Cichy, and her six brothers. She is survived by loving son-in-law Steven Knight, granddaughters Leanna and Lindsay Knight and many nieces and nephews.
Published in Dundalk Eagle on Nov. 21, 2019
