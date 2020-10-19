On October 16th while her daughter held one hand, Jean's heavenly family reached out for the other. She struggled awhile but finally took hold. Suddenly calm she tightened her grasp and left this earth behind. Greeting her into Heaven were her husband Bob Wirth Sr, son Bob Wirth Jr, son in law Melvin Mack and granddaughter Kelly McVey. Her worldly family - son Gary Wirth, daughter Kim O'Neill, her husband Bill, daughter Joyce Mack, her four granddaughters and many great grandchildren will miss her presence greatly. In her younger days Jean was a gambler - be it bingo, slots or just a game of penny ante poker. Didn't matter if she won or lost, she thoroughly enjoyed playing. As she advanced in age those activities were replaced by her love of game shows. She watched them all. Jean also enjoyed the long rides to the beach and back. Sitting in traffic she'd be tapping her foot and humming along to the radio. She loved to be outdoors and spent most warm afternoons sunning herself on any porch she could find. Family and friends will be received at the Connelly Funeral Home of Dundalk on Monday from 4-8 PM. Jean will be laid to rest beside her husband on Tues Oct 20. Though once weak, her heart now beats stronger through us, her family. She is at peace and we are grateful. We love you Buster, Mom and Mom Mom. You are forever in our hearts.



